Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $869.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce sales of $869.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $835.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $891.03 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $781.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of OPCH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 27,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,507. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.