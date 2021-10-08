Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,768 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,177 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 31.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,378,806 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $686,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $64.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

