W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 39,129 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,129 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.95. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

