The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,674,641 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 141,042 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $247,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.12. 76,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

