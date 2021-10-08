Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Middleton & Co Inc MA’s 5th Largest Position

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,589 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.9% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $450.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

