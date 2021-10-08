Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.79

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 6437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPOF. Citigroup began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun acquired 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.