Analysts Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target at $20.83

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several research analysts have commented on MCRB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. 12,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,366. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $576.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

