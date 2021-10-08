thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

TKAMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. 3,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

