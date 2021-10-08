Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MI.UN shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, August 16th.

MI.UN traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$22.67. 46,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,562. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.84 and a twelve month high of C$25.41. The company has a market cap of C$822.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.88.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

