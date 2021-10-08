Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $14.63 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after buying an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,980,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

NYSE ECL opened at $216.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

