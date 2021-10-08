Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,273 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,249. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

