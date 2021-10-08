Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 371,617 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16,291.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,617 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $425.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.