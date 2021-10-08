Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 144,429 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9,193.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,429 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 80.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,058 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

