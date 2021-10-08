Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $233.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $223.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 509,871 shares of company stock valued at $132,288,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.53.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

