Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lessened by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.9% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Tesla were worth $116,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $2,236,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 20.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 53.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $784.44. 694,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,541,797. The stock has a market cap of $776.61 billion, a PE ratio of 409.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $733.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tesla from $768.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.55.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

