First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after acquiring an additional 425,886 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. 774,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,690,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

