First City Capital Management Inc. Buys 140 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in The Boeing by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 146,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Boeing by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,028,000 after acquiring an additional 195,884 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.30.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.21. The stock had a trading volume of 192,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,923,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.39 and a 200 day moving average of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

