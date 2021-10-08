Axiom Investors LLC DE Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,176 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $57,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,457. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.58 and a 200-day moving average of $186.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

