Zacks: Analysts Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $568.73 Million

Analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to announce $568.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $577.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $553.60 million. Saia reported sales of $481.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.57.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

SAIA traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $253.75. 6,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,487. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.11. Saia has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $259.13.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

