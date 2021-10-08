VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post $4.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $3.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $23.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.80 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 138.73% and a negative net margin of 554.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VYNE. Northland Securities reduced their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 653,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,091,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 211,600 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VYNE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.25. 2,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,744. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

