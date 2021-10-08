Analysts Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Anaplan posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $362,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $32,847,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 61.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 25.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PLAN traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.92. 29,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,614. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41. Anaplan has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.