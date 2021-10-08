Fort L.P. Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12,809.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 554,391 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 54.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,521,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,799,000 after purchasing an additional 535,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.21.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $217.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,462. The stock has a market cap of $150.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

