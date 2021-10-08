Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,014 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 408,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,652,670. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $146.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average of $71.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

