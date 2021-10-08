Joint Ventures Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $57,294.16 and approximately $12,994.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.00238921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00103237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JOINTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.