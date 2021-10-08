DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Tops $15.06 on Top Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $15.06 or 0.00027584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $15.63 million and $121,602.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

