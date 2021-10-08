CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. CNO Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,100. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

