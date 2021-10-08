Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will post sales of $550,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $250,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $4.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.90 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $48.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 6,673.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electrameccanica Vehicles has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,189. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $375.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOLO. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter worth about $5,701,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,886,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,445,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 653,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 324.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 584,272 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

