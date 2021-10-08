Analysts Expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to Post -$1.00 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. DarioHealth posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year earnings of ($4.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($4.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($3.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRIO. TheStreet downgraded DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Aegis dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DarioHealth by 65,167.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 735,084 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth about $6,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth about $6,314,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth about $6,122,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 41.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRIO stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $12.80. 260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,912. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $211.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.