Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Stock Price Up 6%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)’s share price was up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 263,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,500,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,671,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,998,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,939,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,604,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

