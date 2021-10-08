$173.02 Million in Sales Expected for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will announce $173.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.46 million to $173.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year sales of $678.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $679.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $752.14 million, with estimates ranging from $744.11 million to $758.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.20. 6,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.66. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

