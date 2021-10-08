Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,651 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,303,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.49. 1,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $126.80 and a one year high of $228.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.59.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

