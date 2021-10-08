Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $16.63 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $226.15 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.12.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

