Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,644,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,181,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,492,000 after buying an additional 67,711 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,639,000 after buying an additional 354,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after buying an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.28. The company had a trading volume of 132,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,041. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.94.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

