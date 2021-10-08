Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). 9 Meters Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,648.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 156,529 shares of company stock worth $192,569. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 726,002 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 504,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 108,050 shares in the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,267. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $338.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

