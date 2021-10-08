Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $74.48 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,254 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $74,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after purchasing an additional 714,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,125,000 after purchasing an additional 673,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. 158,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,666,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.94. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

