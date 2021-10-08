Impax Asset Management Group (OTC:IPXAF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Impax Asset Management Group (OTC:IPXAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group Plc engages in the management of assets in both listed and private equity strategies for institutional clients. It operates through the following segments: Listed Equity and Private Equity. The company was founded by Ian Simm in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

