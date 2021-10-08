Overbrook Management Corp Sells 105 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 2.4% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 110.9% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 96,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,619,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,204,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,864. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.86 and its 200-day moving average is $206.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

