VeriCoin (VRC) Trading 5.3% Higher This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $7,394.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,591.29 or 1.00004910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00066272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00052878 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004912 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.65 or 0.00536108 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004752 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,206,727 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

