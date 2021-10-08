Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $191.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.44. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.