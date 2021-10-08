Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Endesa from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of ELEZY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 87,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321. Endesa has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.