ITV’s (ITVPF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ITVPF remained flat at $$1.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. ITV has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Get ITV alerts:

About ITV

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.