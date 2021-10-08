Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRNCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Cairn Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.19. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

