ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target Raised to $85.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 119.70% from the company’s previous close.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

NASDAQ CCXI traded up $19.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. ChemoCentryx’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.