Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.23 ($15.56).

KCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Klöckner & Co SE stock traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €10.25 ($12.06). 369,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a 12 month high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

