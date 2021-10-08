Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $65,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded down $28.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $713.40. 6,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,077. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $772.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $712.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.08.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

