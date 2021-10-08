Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Celldex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

CLDX traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.12. 3,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,203. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 101,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 169,912 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

