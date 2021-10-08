CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.59% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DPM. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.93.
TSE DPM traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,784. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$7.18 and a 52 week high of C$10.67.
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,555.60. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.59 per share, with a total value of C$201,135.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$814,407. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,053,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,377.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
