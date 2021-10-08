CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DPM. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.93.

TSE DPM traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,784. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$7.18 and a 52 week high of C$10.67.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$214.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,555.60. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.59 per share, with a total value of C$201,135.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$814,407. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,053,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,377.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

