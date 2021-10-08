The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 45.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,232,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565,360 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $445,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.6% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.2% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 128,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,845,000 after acquiring an additional 470,463 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 119.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 167,720 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $54.10. 359,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,713,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $233.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

