Middleton & Co Inc MA Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 224.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 52.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

SBUX stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.71. 88,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,862,555. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.55. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

