Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 822.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.60. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $202.35.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.